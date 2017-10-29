Pimentel lauds BSP check clearing system

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is doing the banking sector, the business sector and Filipino people “a great service” when it opted to continue operating its check clearing system from November 13 to 15.

Senate President Aquilino Pimente 3rd made the remark who earlier urged the BSP to keep PHILPASS––the BSP’s check clearing system––up and running during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit.

“This is a positive developent because it does not make sense for banking and business operations nationwide to be essentially paralyzed just because there is a three-day holiday in the nation’s capital; the Philippines, after all, is not just Metro Manila,” he said.

BSP Gov. Nestor Espenilla Jr. on Friday said BSP’s PHILPASS and cash servicing units would remain open “during the coming Asean holidays” from November 13 to 15.

Pimentel said Espenilla’s directive, together with the decision of banks and the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) to remain open during the Asean holidays, would ensure that “the country will be open for business, not just open for Asean.”

“Our hosting of the Asean summit is an honor and we should all work together to make it a success,” the Senate chief said.

“That being said, if there are steps that can be taken to minimize the disruptions in the lives and the livelihoods of our countrymen, then by all means let’s do what has to be done,” Pimentel said.

November 13 to 15 have been declared special non-working holidays in Metro Manila, Pampanga and Bulacan as these areas would be most affected by Asean events in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Clark Field, Pampanga.

The Metro Manila Council also announced that classes at all levels would also be suspended on November 16 and 17.