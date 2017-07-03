Pimentel to probe Senate overstocking of supplies

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd on Monday vowed to look into the reported overstocking of supplies in the chamber and determine who are responsible for it.

The Commission on Audit (COA), in its 2016 report, said there was overstocking of various supplies and materials in the Senate last year.

“Wastage of government assets from overstocking and obsolescence of inventories could have been prevented had procurement of supplies and materials been properly planned and periodic assessment of inventory movements been undertaken to ascertain the required quantity of items for stocking,” COA said.

“Out of the total inventories for CY [Calendar Year] 2016, excess stocks for 73 inventory items valued at P1.403 million was observed while…items with carrying amount of P1.682 million were already obsolete and/or non-moving,” it added.

Under the law, the procurement of supplies, materials and equipment spare parts should not exceed the office’s normal three-month requirement.

The inventory of critical items may, however, be increased in anticipation of cost increases, when national emergency makes it necessary, or when there is impending shortage.

The commission said the Senate had excess quantities of envelopes, folders, markers, batteries, tissue paper, pencils, masking tape and fasteners, among many other items.

It added that some items, like ink cartridges and toners, were no longer usable because the printers have been replaced by new ones.

Pimentel, who assumed the Senate presidency in July 2016, said he will look into the overstocking of office supplies and other items.

“We should not waste money and resources,” he said. REINA TOLENTINO with JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA