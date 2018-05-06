Pimentel seeks better use of nuclear technology

SENATE President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel on Saturday called for greater use of nuclear technology in the Philippines, including fighting cancer.

The senator is currently in Europe to study peaceful uses of nuclear technology with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“We should not deny the benefits of this technology to Filipinos,” Pimentel said.

“I will be working closely with PNRI (Philippine Nuclear Research Institute) to see how the Senate can help them improve the quality of life of our countrymen,” he added.

The IAEA is an international agency that facilitates technical and scientific cooperation among nations for the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology, located in Vienna, Austria.

“Nuclear technology is associated with images of widespread destruction, but it is also a very powerful tool for progress that the Philippines should learn how to utilize for our own benefit,” he said.

The Senate chief met with IAEA officials and was briefed on nuclear legislation in other countries.

Pimentel, a graduate of Bachelor of Science Mathematics and a former DoST (Department of Science and Technology) scholar, also visited the IAEA laboratory in Seibersdorf, Austria, the Slovenian Nuclear Safety Administration, and the Krško Nuclear Power Plant in Krško, Slovenia.

“We can use nuclear technology not just to generate electricity, but also for pest control, food and environment protection, plant breeding and genetics, soil and water management, animal protection and health, and dosimetry, or fighting cancer,” he said.

Pimentel was accompanied by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy, Undersecretary Donato Marcos of the Department of Energy (DoE), and Dr. Carlo Arcilla, PNRI director.

Gatchalian in November 2017 urged the DoE to first commission a feasibility study on the prospects of utilizing nuclear power in the Philippines before pushing ahead with the construction or refurbishment of any nuclear plants, including the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP).

Then president Corazon Aquino mothballed the BNPP amid concerns from some sectors that it may pose health risks.