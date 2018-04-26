Pimentel seeks ‘equalization’ fund for poor provinces

FORMER senator Aquilino Pimentel Jr. wants a provision in the draft Constitution creating an “equalization fund” to be run by a loan commission to help poor federated regions to develop their respective states.

Pimentel, a member of the Consultative Commission (ConCom) tasked to review the 1987 Charter, on Wednesday said the equalization fund will be created through “forced contribution” from all federated units under the proposed federal form of government.

The former Senate president made his proposal during ConCom’s consultation with the government’s economic and fiscal experts concerning the creation of federated regions.

The ConCom wants their opinion on the “best way to configure the federated regions.” The body wants their view on the criteria and formula that it is developing to come up with the “ideal and economically viable regional configuration.”

Representatives from the Departments of Finance, Budget, Interior and Local Government, National Economic Development Authority, Office of the Cabinet Secretary, and PIDS (Philippine Institute for Development Studies) were present to assess ConCom’s formula in creating the proposed federated regions.

Pimentel asked the fiscal and economic experts to come up with a written comment on his proposal to create a loan commission to administer the equalization fund “where less endowed regions can access in times of need so that they can survive on their own.”

In an interview at the sidelines of the consultation, Pimentel said his proposal was based on the fact that not all the federal states have equal resources for development.

“There are some federal states, for example Samar and Leyte which do not have the resources to meet the demands of their own development,” Pimentel said.

“If you compare Samar and Leyte to Cebu, (and) Bohol, they are lagging in terms of capacity to develop. And therefore, to make sure that they have somewhere to go to ask for support (we’re proposing to create the equalization fund),” he said.

Pimentel added, “In the same manner that we, in the Philippines, used to go to the IMF (International Monetary Fund) or the WB (World Bank) which are foreign agencies.”

“I want to suggest that since we are revising the Constitution, let’s put a provision which will create an equalization fund to be administered by a loan commission and to be supported by all the federal states and the national government and all other international bodies that might want to help in the development (of the federated regions),” he said.

The ConCom told the fiscal and economic experts that there is “a serious imbalance in economic development among the regions” and “overconcentration of economic resources and power in the central government.”

The body said to address the problem, there is a need to “spread out economic development” by enhancing just and equitable share in the economic resources and benefits” as well as “devolve the power to the regions.”