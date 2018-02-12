Pimentel seeks tougher laws vs sexual harassment

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel on Sunday raised the need for congress to revisit the decades old sexual harassment laws to update the penalties that would reflect present day realities.

Pimentel said the time was ripe to review Republic Act (RA) 9262, the Violence Against Women and Children Law passed in 2004 and RA 7877, the Anti- Sexual Harassment Act of 1995 and come up with penalties that are deterrent.

“We must update and toughen these laws to be able to adjust to the demands of the times,” the Senate chief said.

Pimentel plans to direct the appropriate Senate committees to look into increasing the penalties for acts of sexual harassment and sexual abuse.

He said there has been increased focus on sexual harassment and women’s rights lately, citing reports of sexual abuse and intimidation in show business and sports in the United States, dragging illustrious names such as Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“The Philippines has been a trendsetter and pioneer in women’s rights. We have produced two female

Presidents. We granted Filipino women the right of suffrage in 1937, even before many of the modern republics in Asia were born,” Pimentel said.

Under the 1995 Harassment Law, those convicted of sexual harassment face imprisonment of not more than six months or a fine of not more than P20,000.

The Senate president said the current laws were not enough to provide victim of harassment enough protection and tougher penalties to offenders and would-be violators.

“As a lawyer and legislator, I consider sexual harassment as one of the sickest and most deplorable offenses that can be committed because it goes into the very dignity of the victim,” Pimentel said.