Pimentel seeks tougher sexual harassment law

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel on Sunday raised the need for Congress to revisit the decades old sexual harassment laws with the end view of updating the penalties that would reflect the present realities.

“We must update and toughen these laws to be able to adjust to the demands of the times,” said Pimentel.

He said the time was ripe to review Republic Act (RA) 9262 or the Violence Against Women and Children Law passed in 2004 and RA 7877 or the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995.

He said that he was planning to direct the appropriate Senate committees to look into increasing the penalties for acts of sexual harassment and sexual abuse.

Pimentel said there has been increased focus on sexual harassment and women’s rights lately like reports of sexual abuse and intimidation in show business and sports in the United States, dragging previously illustrious names such as Hollywood producer Harvery Weinstein and gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“The Philippines has been a trendsetter and pioneer in women’s rights. We have produced two female Presidents. We granted Filipino women the right of suffrage in 1937, even before many of the modern republics in Asia were born,” he said.

It is for this reason, Pimentel added, why the Philippines must provide enough protection not only to women’s political rights but their civil rights as well, those that protect the dignity of their persons.

Under the 1995 Harassment Law, those convicted face imprisonment of not more than six months or a fine of not more than P20,000.