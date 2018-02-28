Pimentel: Senate seeking ‘solutions’ in marriage bill instead of outright divorce

SENATOR Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said on Wednesday that unlike their counterparts at the House of Representatives, the Senate preferred to look at proposed “solutions” in its version of the marriage bill rather than an outright divorce as the answer to a troubled union.

“Kapag divorce kasi, ang iniisip natin eh yung American style na if ayaw na ninyo, just file something and then you’ll get your divorce decree. Malabo yan dito. However, if there is a ground, let’s talk about the solution of marriage rather than divorce,” said Pimentel in an ambush interview.

(When we talk of divorce, what we think of is the American style wherein we can always file something and get a divorce when we want out.)

Pimentel said what the Senate was pushing for was a “solution,” citing a “technical difference” that would need further study.

When asked how long the discussions would be in the Senate, Pimentel said the senators would not rush it because the issue was “potentially controversial.”

The House Committee on Population and Family Relations approved the divorce bill authored by lawmakers of various political stripes, including Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte, Rep. Edcel Lagman of Albay, Rep. Pia Cayetano of Taguig City, Rep. Rodel Batocabe of Ako Bicol and Rep. Emmi de Jesus of Gabriela party-list.

The approval of the proposed “Absolute Divorce and Dissolution of Marriage Act” in the committee level has paved the way for floor debates.

The measure details an extensive list of grounds for absolute divorce, including marital infidelity which is committed by having a child with another person other than one’s spouse during the marriage, except when a child is born through in vitro fertilization or similar procedure, or when the wife bears a child after being a victim of rape.

The divorce bill was passed amid objections from the influential Catholic Church, which warned against the destruction of the family in the Philippines where 80 percent of its population are Catholics. MIA MACATIAG, ALEC NALDO