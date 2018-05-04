Pimentel, Sotto express openness to ‘leadership change’ in Senate

SENATOR Panfilo Lacson may have apologized to Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd about his statement on the looming leadership change but it did not necessarily mean that it was not going to happen.

Sought for comment, Pimentel on Friday acknowledged that the change in the Senate leadership may happen anytime and should not be prevented.

He said the leadership must always be attuned to the needs of the times and the needs of the members.

“Hence changes can happen anytime and must be allowed to happen too,” Pimentel said in a text message to the Manila Times.

Asked if he was offended by Lacson’s statement, Pimentel responded in the negative, adding that he was not the kind of person who would get offended easily.

“At any rate I need to always talk to Sen. Sotto,” Pimentel said.

Sen. Vicente Sotto 3rd, for his part, said that the apology issued by Lacson was his way of showing that he did not want to preempt whatever he and the Senate president had discussed.

“It simply means he did not want to preempt if ever there was any understanding or talks between us,” Sotto said.

Pimentel and Sotto both denied the existence of an agreement on term-sharing, noting that decision on who should lead in the Senate would depend on their colleagues.

Sotto, however, expressed his willingness to accept the leadership chores if his colleagues would entrust it to him.

The Manila Times tried to get Lacson’s side on the matter but has not replied.

Lacson in a news forum on Thursday revealed that there was an “understanding” between Pimentel and Sotto regarding the change as Pimentel would be preparing for his reelection bid in 2019.

The senator, however, admitted that he had no idea when the transition would be implemented but noted that he expected it to be respected by his colleagues.

Hours after making the statement, Lacson, in a tweet, apologized to Pimentel and clarified that his statement was based on his understanding of the issue.

Despite the apology, Lacson did not retract his statement about the leadership change.

“An Apology is in order and is therefore offered to SP Pimentel. It was my understanding that [the]leadership change in the Senate between him and Sen. Sotto does exist,” Lacson said in a statement posted on his Twitter account also on Thursday. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA