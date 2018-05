SEN. Aquilino Pimentel 3rd on Monday announced his resignation as Senate President and even agreed to nominate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd as the new president.

“I wish to thank my colleagues (in the majority bloc) for tolerating me…” said Pimentel in a press briefing Monday.

Pimentel said that he would stay with the majority bloc and would accept whatever committee would be given to him. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA