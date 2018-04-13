Pimentel wants media to cut rates for political ads

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd on Thursday called on broadcast and print media companies to lower rates for political advertisements to give access to poor candidates.

He filed Senate Bill 1777 on April 4, which seeks to lower the rates for political advertisements by 50 percent for television, 30 percent for radio, and 20 percent for print ads.

The Senate chief cited Article 2, Section 26 of the Constitution, which states that “the State shall guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service.”

“In this day and age, an undeniable feature of running a successful election campaign involves media exposure,” Pimentel said.

“Unfortunately, many qualified but financially disadvantaged candidates are unable to compete in this regard because of prohibitive rates charged by media entities,” he said.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to conduct the barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (youth council) polls on May 14 while the midterm elections for senators and representatives will be held in 2019.

Pimentel said that reining in runaway campaign spending would allow more candidates to run and give people more choices during elections.

“This proposal complements our campaign against political dynasties–voters won’t have to put up with the same old tired faces if they have more options to choose from,” he said.

Media entities have always “been willing to lower rates for certain parties, and therefore there should be no issue with lowering prices in the interest of democratizing public service,” he said.

“Money was never a qualification for public office under the Constitution, but only rich people or those backed by wealthy financiers are able to run due to the costs of campaigning,” Pimentel said.

“The reason we have campaign spending limits is due to the temptation for corruption generated by excessive expenses during a campaign,” he said.

Some politicians think it entitles them to “recoup their ‘investment’ using public funds,” the senator said.