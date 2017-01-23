Pimentel will keep Senate presidency, says Lacson

SENATOR Panfilo Lacson on Sunday dismissed rumors of a coup in the Senate, saying the leadership of Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd remained secure.

Lacson said: “I would know because we are the ones who organized the super majority that backed Pimentel’s bid for the Senate presidency last year.”

“He (Pimentel) will remain as Senate president,” Lacson said.

The lawmaker said talk of a change in the Senate leadership started when some of his colleagues called on Liberal Party (LP) senators to leave the majority bloc and join the minority, because they were not “cooperative.”

Senators Joseph Victor Ejercito and Richard Gordon have called on the LP to draw the line and decide if they would stay with the majority or not.

The senators were referring to Senate President Pro-Tempore Franklin Drilon, Senators Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th, Leila de Lima, Francis Pangilinan and LP ally Risa Hontiveros.

Pimentel earlier said he was willing to give up the Senate presidency to any senator who could get the support of 13 members of the chamber.

Lacson said he would rather have LP senators stay with the majority because they provide different perspectives during deliberations and interpellations in plenary.

For instance, Drilon, a former Senate president, had contributed valuable insights during crucial deliberations, even if sometimes his views were not in line with those of the majority, Lacson said.

“I respect his (Drilon) wisdom and knowledge in parliamentary procedures and in legal issues,” Lacson said.