Pimentel willing to listen to SC but says quo warranto petition has no legal basis

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd on Tuesday said that he was willing to listen to the Supreme Court (SC) in case it would decide that it has jurisdiction over the quo warranto petition filed against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno but added that as of the moment, he did not see any legal basis for such an action.

In a radio interview ahead of the SC en banc session scheduled on Tuesday, Pimentel said that although he did not see the quo warranto petition as a legal means of removing a sitting chief justice, he would like to see the argument of the justices in case they ruled in favor of the petition.

“If the Supreme Court would say that it has jurisdiction I would like to read the decision first, because the essence and the strength of court decisions are on the argument and they justify it,” the Senate President said. “We may even be convinced by the argument.”

But Pimentel said that at present he did not see any legal basis in removing an impeachable official through a non-impeachment process.

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) in its quo warranto case against Sereno had asked the Supreme Court to nullify her appointment as Chief Justice because of her alleged failure to complete the requirements in her application for the position such as the submission of all of her statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

Pimentel said this reasoning could set a dangerous precedent if the High Tribunal ruling would use this as justification for removing Sereno.

“Anyone can now use the failure of an impeachable official to submit some documentary requirement as justification to remove that official from the post without undergoing the process of impeachment,” Pimentel said in a radio interview aired over dzBB.

Sereno is facing charges of corruption, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

The Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives, which led impeachment proceedings, will determine on Thursday whether there was probable cause to remove Sereno from office.

The determination of probable cause will send the case to the House plenary that will vote on Sereno’s impeachment.

If the House decides to impeach Sereno, it will then send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which will sit as a court to try the Chief Justice.

If convicted, Sereno would be the third government official and the second Chief Justice after Renato Corona who was impeached from office for misrepresenting his SALN. The first was former president Joseph Estrada for corruption. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA