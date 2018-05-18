Friday, May 18, 2018
    Pimentel ‘willing to let go’ of Senate presidency

    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd is willing to let go of his position for the sake of fairness.

    “I-let go na lang natin yan para patas patas lahat (Better for me to let go of the position so that it will be fair to everyone),” Pimemtel said in a television interview on Friday.

    Pimentel said this was also to avoid any unfair advantage he may have as Senate president while running for re-election.

    Pimentel issued the statement a day after 14 senators signed a draft resolution electing Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd as the new Senate president. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA


     

