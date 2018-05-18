Pimentel ‘willing to let go’ of Senate presidency

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd is willing to let go of his position for the sake of fairness.

“I-let go na lang natin yan para patas patas lahat (Better for me to let go of the position so that it will be fair to everyone),” Pimemtel said in a television interview on Friday.

Pimentel said this was also to avoid any unfair advantage he may have as Senate president while running for re-election.

Pimentel issued the statement a day after 14 senators signed a draft resolution electing Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd as the new Senate president. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA