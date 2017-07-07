Pinay archer scores pair of upsets in World Cup Stage 3

Mary Queen Ybañez scored a pair of upset wins in the women’s curve event of the 2017 World Cup Stage 3 to move to the next round of the tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The No.227 Ybañez stunned world No. 22 Guendalina Santori of Italy, 7-3, in the first round then followed it up with a 6-5 upset win against No. 35 Vanessa Landi also of Italy in the next round.

The 19-year old native of San Fernando City, La Union, a product of Palarong Pambansa, will face next 14th seed Li Wang of China in Round 3.

Meanwhile, Paul Morton dela Cruz was the last man standing in the men’s compound competition after trouncing Nguyen Tien Cuong of Vietnam, 140-133, in the initial round.

The Asian Games medalist dela Cruz will face another Asian Games medal winner Sandeep Kumar of India in Round 3.

Two Philippine bets, Amaya Paz-Cojuangco and Earl Yap, suffered losses in their respective matches.

In the team events, the PH men’s compound team lost to France while the women’s team bowed to China.

The duo of dela Cruz and Cojunagco fell short against their Canadian rivals, 210-212.