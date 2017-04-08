Pinay booters thrash Tajikistan 8-0

Defender Hali Long completed a hat trick in the Philippines’ 8-0 rout of host Tajikistan to stay unbeaten in Group A of the Women’s Asian Cup qualification at the Pamir Stadium in Dushanbe on Friday.

The Filipino-American delivered the country’s three goals as the Filipinas notched their third straight win to tie finals tournament host Jordan with nine points in their bracket.

Jordan, who gave Iraq a 10-0 beating in their own battle on Friday, holds the temporary spot with a six-point advantage over the Philippines in goal difference.

Long and Anicka Castañeda led the assault of the Philippine team with the former finding the back of the net in the 38th, 59th and 84th minute of the one-sided match.

Castañeda showed her striking prowess against their hosts with a brace following goals in the 34th and 85th minutes.

Newcomer Eva Madarang displayed her brilliance as she started the scoring with a goal off a corner kick in the 17th minute.

De La Salle University standouts midfielder Sara Castañeda and defender Cristine Duran joined the scoring fray with strikes in the 48th and 90th minutes, respectively.

The wards of coach Leticia Bautista are a win away of securing a ticket to Jordan next year.

They will play against Bahrain on Monday and Jordan on Wednesday.