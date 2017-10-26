Pinay bowlers finishes 3rd in Asian Youth Tenpin

Filipina keglers Bea Hernandez and Nina De Vera settled for a bronze in the girls’ doubles event of the 19th Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championship being held at the Coronado Lanes Starmall in Mandaluyong City.

Hernandez posted 1,241 on 244, 210, 267, 123, 201 and 196 while De Vera scored 1,081 on 188, 190, 190, 184, 172 and 157 in six games for a combined output of 2,322 pinfalls.

South Korea’s Yang Da Som (227, 213, 218, 167, 226 and 198) and Lee Jung Min (219, 216, 164, 194, 241 and 247) collected 2,530 pinfalls to claim the gold medal while Indonesia’s Charlene Lim (226, 189, 171, 225, 212 and 180) and Jermaine Seah (162, 154, 180, 208, 255 and 183) got 2,345 pinfalls good for silver.

The other Philippine pair of Daphne Custodio and Rjoy Daval-Santos wound up 13th overall with 2,190 pinfalls.

In boys’ doubles, Gospel Gahol and Merwin Tan finished ninth with 2,508 while Praise Gahol and Ivan Malig ended up 12th with 2,456.

The Filipino keglers failed to make it to the podium in team event both in boys and girls.

The quartet of Hernandez, De Vera, Custodio and Daval-Santos finished fifth in the girls’ class with 4,382 pinfalls while the boys’ team of Gospel, Tan, Praise and Malig took the No. 11 spot with 4,495.

The Philippines still has a chance to bring home a gold medal when Hernandez competes in the masters’ event.

Hernandez earned a spot in the masters after placing 14th in the all-events with 3,439 pinfalls (1,071 in singles, 1,241 in doubles and 1,127 in team).

Only the Top 16 players after the singles, doubles and team events will advance to the masters.

Powerhouse South Korea is leading the medal board with five gold, one silver and two bronze followed by Malaysia with one gold and two silver, Japan with one gold, one silver and two bronze, Singapore with one gold and one silver, and Bahrain with two silver and one bronze.

EMIL C. NOGUERA