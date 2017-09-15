Pinay to compete in Asia MTB Series Leg 3

Filipina mountain biker Ariana Dormitorio will see action in the Asia MTB Series Leg 3 starting today in Dili, Timor Lester.

The 20-year old, 2016 Asia MTB Series Leg 1 champion Dormitorio will test her prowess in the women’s elite cross country division of the prestigious tournament.

A native of Dumangas, Iloilo, the Filipina rider finished 26th out of the field of 33 competitors in the World MTB Championships held in Cairns, Australia last weekend.

Her recent feat earned her 20 UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) points that improved her world ranking to No. 136.

Averaging 14.8 kilometers per hour, Dormitorio is under the tutelage of her father and coach Donjie Dormitorio.

The Dormitorios are aware that her performance in the Asia MTB Series will be crucial to their quest to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After Timor Leste, the penultimate leg of the race will take place in Yamaguchi City, Japan from October 7 to 8 while the final leg is scheduled November 4 and 5 in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia.