Pinay forced to drink bleach by employer in SArabia

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is monitoring the condition of an overseas Filipino worker in Saudi Arabia who was hospitalized after her employer allegedly forced her to drink bleach.

Agnes Mancilla, a household service worker, was rushed to Jizan King Fahd Central Hospital on April 2 after her employer allegedly forced her to ingest household bleach.

Mancilla underwent laparotomy to flush out the bleach from her stomach and has been in serious but stable condition since then.

It was also learned that burn marks were found on her back by the attending physician, suggesting that the victim could have been maltreated by her employer.

According to the DFA, the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah was closely coordinating with authorities in Saudi Arabia to make sure that appropriate charges would be filed against Mancilla’s employer, who had been arrested by police.

“We would like to assure our kababayan (countrymen) that we are working closely with authorities in Jizan to make sure that justice will be given to Agnes Mancilla,” said Consul General Edgar Badajos.

Badajos said the consulate would regularly send representatives to Jizan to follow up on her case with the police and to check on her condition.

Mancilla has been working in Saudi Arabia since 2016 but has suffered from repeated abuse by her employer. She was also denied her monthly salary.

Badajos has requested the assistance of the Filipino community in Jizan to help monitor the condition of Mancilla.

Saudi Arabia is host to almost one million Filipinos workers.