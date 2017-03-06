Pinay global achiever honored in New York

A Filipino known as a global women’s advocate was among the 18 women recognized recently by the Society of Foreign Consuls in New York (SOFC) during its International Women’s Day celebration at the Bohemian Hall of the Consulate General of the Czech Republic.

Analisa Leonor Balares is chief executive officer and founder of Womensphere, an international non-government organization engaged in the global community helping women and young girls to create the future.

Balares has under her name over 50 Womensphere conferences in America and Europe and is currently building the New Champions Womensphere Incubator Network that is dedicated to training and advancing women and young girls in leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics).

A product of Manila Science High School where she earned multiple national awards, she was a scholar at Lester Pearson United World College in Canada and Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts.

She earned her Master in Business in Administration from Harvard Business School and a certificate in Digital Filmmaking from the New York Film Academy.

Prior to her fulltime involvement in women’s advocacy, Balares worked at Microsoft, Milestone Capital, Goldman Sachs High Technology Investment Banking, Morgan Stanley’s Energy Investment Banking Group, among others.

She has been recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, where she is one of the chairmen of New Champions 5050, the YGL community’s global initiative for gender parity and women’s empowerment.

Balares was recently selected by the National Aeronautics Space Administration as a NASA Datanaut and is recognized as one of the New Leaders of America.

Now, on its 6th year, SOFC International Women’s Day has been an occasion to celebrate the achievements of women throughout the many immigrant communities in New York who helped to strengthen the state’s vibrancy and diversity.

Consul General Maria Theresa Dizon-de Vega, currently serving as one of the vice presidents of the SOFC together with SOFC President Consul General Isabel Nieto of Colombia, awarded a certificate of recognition to Balares.

The 17 other awardees are from Algeria, Bangladesh, Barbados, Bulgaria, Colombia, Georgia, Haiti, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kazahkstan, Kosovo, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovak Republic and Turkey. JAIME R. PILAPIL