Pinay jin Domingo wins gold in US meet

Doha Asian Games bronze medalist Veronica Domingo bagged two gold medals in the 2017 Florida State Tae kwon do Championships held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, USA.

Domingo, also a gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games, stamped her class in the Ultra Sparring (33-45) Female A +67 kgs. then copped the top honors in the Women’s Individual Poomsae event.

“It feels good to win medals for our country. And aside from getting medals, awards and gaining great experience from joining a competition, the best part of it is when you meet new friends and to get reunited with people whose been close to your heart,” said Domingo, a former participant in the reality television show Survivor Philippines.

It was a fitting redemption for Domingo who settled for bronze medal in the 2017 US Open Tae kwon do Championships held recently at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Domingo won the crown three times—in the 2013 edition in Las Vegas, in 2015 in Orlando, Florida, and in 2016 in Reno, Nevada—before finishing third in this year’s edition.

After the Florida meet, Domingo shifts her focus on the big tournaments lined up this year including the 2017 World Tae kwon do Championships Ultra Sparring which is expected to draw participants from more than 50 countries.

“I’ll just continue my training here in preparation for future tournaments. I need to stay fit and healthy,” added Domingo, a gold medalist in the 2003 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam and a silver medalist in the 2005 Manila SEA Games.