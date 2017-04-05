Pinay jin shines in Florida championship

Former Southeast Asian Games champion Veronica Domingo copped four medals including two gold in the 2017 Florida State Tae kwon do Championship held at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Palm Ballroom in Florida, USA.

Domingo, a three-time US Open Taekwondo Championship gold winner, delivered the first gold when she dominated the women’s heavyweight ultra sparring (33-40) class in the tournament that saw more than 600 jins from different parts of the world.

The former Survivor Philippines castaway then helped the Philippine squad in winning the team poomsae event (Over 31) gold medal against strong teams including powerhouse South Korea and host United States.

Domingo, however, settled for silver medals in the women’s individual poomsae 31-40 (Under 40) and poomsae pair (Over 31).

“It feels good to win medals for our country. It’s the result of hard work during training especially in poomsae,” said Domingo, winner of gold medal in the 2003 Southeast Asian Games held in Hanoi, Vietnam.

She also earned a silver in the 2005 Manila SEA Games and bronze in the 2006 Asian Games in Doha, Qatar before joining the reality television show.

Recently, Domingo won a bronze in the 2017 US Open Tae kwon do Championships held at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Domingo resumes her training in preparation for major international tournaments lined up this year including the World Tae kwon do Championships Ultra.

“We’ll just continue training here along with other Filipino players based here in the US as we prepare for international competitions. We have a lot of tournaments lined up this year so we need to stay healthy,” added Domingo.

EMIL C. NOGUERA