Pinay missing in 6.4 magnitude Taiwan quake

A FILIPINA is among those missing in the magnitude 6.4 quake that shook the east coast of Taiwan on Thursdtay morning, reports reaching the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The reports, citing the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), said the unnamed Filipina is reportedly missing in Hualien.

MECO said it is sending a team to the area.

Two people were killed and at least 200 others were injured in the earthquake that struck Hualien in the east coast of Taiwan.