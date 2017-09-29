Pinay pug Abaniel hones skill in tune-up bout

Filipina boxer Gretchen Abaniel will test her readiness for bigger fights when she faces Thai Chamaporn Chairin today in a non-title minimum weight bout at the Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Complex in Parañaque City.

The tune-up bout is part of Abaniel’s preparation for her upcoming title rematch against International Boxing Federation (IBF) women minimum weight champion Zong Ju Cai of China on October 28 in Macau. She lost to Zong two years ago via unanimous decision.

“First of all, I’m not taking this fight lightly although I have the edge in terms of experience. If I can knock her out in the early first two rounds, why not? I will surely do it,” the 31-year old former women International Boxing Association world minimum weight champion told The Manila Times.

Abaniel is training for the past two years in Australia under Tony del Vecchio.

Abaniel, also a former Global Boxing Union female world minimum weight champion, is carrying a 17-8 win-loss record with six knockouts. Her Thai opponent, on the other hand, is holding a 5-1 record with one knockout.

The 26-year-old Thai is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision wins against local competitors last year.

Abaniel scored a unanimous decision win over Thai Saowaluk Nareepangsri on July 2, 2016 and a split decision victory over Turk Oezlem Sahin on November 7, 2015.

Her rematch with Zong was originally set September 24 but was rescheduled to October 28.