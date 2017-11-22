Pinay pugs fall in Women’s Youth World meet

Cagayan de Oro City pride Gena Casin also exited the 2017 Women’s Youth World Championships being held at the Nabin Chandra Indoor Stadium – Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati, India.

The 17-year old Gena absorbed a 0-5 unanimous decision loss to Karina Tuvakova of Russia in the second round of the women’s light flyweight category (45-48 kgs.).

All five judges – Nalka Thampu of Sri Lanka (30-27), Antonio Aciga Fula of Uganda (30-26), Pedro Lainez of Estonia (30-27), Ishanguly Meretnyyazov of Turkmenistan (30-26) and Maciej Dziurgot of Poland (30-27) – gave their nod to the Russian.

South Cotabato native Florence May Oliveros was the first casualty after losing to Russian Tatiana Konstantinova in the women’s lightweight category (60 kgs.) of the tournament sanctioned by the International Boxing Association and the Asian Boxing Confederation.