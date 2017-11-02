Pinay pugs plunge into AwbC action

Incheon Asian Games silver medalist Nesthy Petecio and Baguio City standout Aira Villegas will be battling separate foes today in the 2017 Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Asian Women’s Boxing Championships being held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Petecio, a silver medalist in the 2014 World Championship in South Korea, faces a daunting task in the first round of the featherweight class (57 kg.), as she takes on Rio Olympics silver medalist Yin Jun Hua of China.

Meanwhile, Villegas shoots for a quarterfinals seat when she tackles Jayasinghe Arachchilage Dulani Jaya of Sri Lanka also in the opening round of the flyweight class (48-51 kg.).

The other member of the three-boxer Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) squad is Cagayan de Oro City native Judelyn Casin who was scheduled to fight Tsubasa Komura of Japan in the first round of the light flyweight (45-84 kg.) on Thursday night.

The winner between Casin and Komura will meet Achchilage Kosala Nilmini Athwuda of Sri Lanka, who earned an opening-round bye.

Also in the group is five-time AIBA Women’s World champion Chungneijang Mary Kom Hmangte —a potential semifinals opponent of Casin.

Kazakhstan, Usbekistan and host Vietnam have the most number of entries with 10 each while powerhouse China has nine.

North Korea has seven while Taiwan, South Korea and Thailand got six apiece.

Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Singapore are the first-timers in the Asian meet.

In the 2015 edition held in Wulanchabu, China, Petecio, then campaigning in the bantamweight class (54 kg.), settled for silver after losing to Southeast Asian Games champion and Rio Olympics veteran Peamwilai Laopeam of Thailand in the finals.

It was the lone medal of the Philippines in that edition.