The Pinay singer who’s wowing ‘X Factor UK’

Filipina Singer Alisah Bonaobra left all four “X Factor UK” judges in awe after she sang a powerful rendition of Beyonce’s “Listen” on the reality talent search’s September 25 edition.

The 22-year-old singer from Manila moved former Pussy Cat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger the most and even left the now solo recording artist in tears.

One of eight children, Bonaobra believed her talent is world class and took a chance of a lifetime in the competition. She flew to London with the help of her mother’s friend who funded their plane tickets.

Accompanied by about 20 friends and family members, the judges could hear loud cheering from the audience before Bonaobra even walked onto the stage.

“I always think a lot of people from where you’re from [are]amazing singers,” declared star-maker Simon Cowell before he heard her sing. He knew he was right from the very first notes.

“This is not the best version of this song I’ve ever heard I’m not gonna lie to you,” Cowell said in the end, “but there’s something about you I really, really like. Great, great, great energy! That was good; I really enjoyed that!”

Third judge Louis Walsh agreed. “I think she’s adorable! You’re a great singer; you’re a great person! It was a great audition, but there’s something about you that we really like.”

Sharon Osbourne was almost speechless; her words were brief but sweet: “I just want to cry. Oh, it’s a yes from me!”

Scherzinger, who was in tears as she gave Bonaobra a standing ovation finally expressed, “I am crying because I come from very humble beginnings as well. You’re just gorgeous; you’re just this tiny little thing with a voice given from God, this unbelievable gift blowing everybody away. I connect with you and everybody and it’s a yes for you and all the Filipinos out there.”

The four yeses will take Bonaobra to X Factor’s boot camp with fellow Filipinos Gaga Lord, JBK, and Elysa V. who made it through the first round of auditions.

The show airs the same day as the UK and exclusively on cable channel RTL CBS Entertainment on Sundays and Mondays at 10:30 am with primetime encores Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays at 9 pm.