Pinay voted to top UN rapporteur seat

Philippine Ambassador Rosario G. Manalo was elected by acclamation as the rapporteur of the 23-member Committee of Experts of the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) at the United Nations Headquarters, the Palais des Nations in Geneva last February 13.

Manalo is the only Filipino to have been elected to the two most prestigious positions in the Committee of Experts—chairman for two years (2005 and 2006) and rapporteur for 2017 and 2018.

Elected to the committee last year, she had completed her second term in the committee in 2006.

In the interim ten-year period, Manalo headed negotiations on the Asean Charter and became the first Philippine Representative to the Asean Inter-governmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) from January 2010 to January 2016.

She is the dean of the Helena Z. Benitez School of Diplomacy at the Philippine Women’s University and is concurrently the director of the Philippine Women’s University Center for Gender Equality and People Empowerment.

Meanwhile, climate change expert Rosa T. Perez was recently selected as one of the lead authors for the Special Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on Global Warming of 1.5oC.

Perez is assigned to the Climate Change Assistance Section of the Manila Observatory.

She is one of the 86 experts chosen from over 560 nominations based on technical expertise, geographical representation and gender balance, among other criteria.

The Paris Agreement on climate change signed in Paris in December 2016 invited the IPCC to provide a special report in 2018 on the impacts of global warming of 1.5oC above pre-industrial levels and related global greenhouse gas emission pathways.

The IPCC accepted the invitation during its 43rd session in April 2016 and subsequently called for nominations from governments and organizations for suitable experts who can help with the report.