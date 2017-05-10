Pinays blank Indonesia in AFF U15

The Philippine Under-15 girls’ football team blanked Indonesia, 2-0, at the start of its group stage campaign in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) U15 Championship at the National Stadium in Laos on Tuesday.

The young Filipina booters banked on their solid first half, drawing goals from Filipino American standouts Kately Alexander and Viviana Cera to give the PH XI the full three points in Group B.

Cera opened the scoring for the Philippine team in the 21st minute then Alexander doubled the lead with a strike in the 32nd minute.

The PH’s defense held on in the next 45 minutes preventing the Indonesians from scoring.

In the other Group B match, Cambodia downed Singapore, 2-1, to join the Philippines as opening-day winners.

The Filipinas will gun for their second straight win on Thursday against Cambodia at 7:30 p.m. in a battle for the top spot.