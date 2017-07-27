Pinays bow out of US Girls match play

Lois Kaye Go and Mikha Fortuna groped for form in one-on-one matches and lost to lower-ranked rivals to drop out of the US Girls’ Junior Championship at the Boone Valley Golf Club in Augusta, Missouri Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).

Go, who placed 18th in the 36-hole stroke play elims, failed to sustain her fightback against No. 47 Ellie Szeryk of Canada, 2&1, while the 22nd-ranked Fortuna, yielded a thrilling duel to No. 43 Stephanie Carras of Michigan on the 20th hole.

It was a sorry setback for The Country Club bet, who rallied from 2-down to force an extra hole by winning Nos. 17 and 18. But after both parred the first extra hole, Fortuna stumbled with a double-bogey on the 20th, enabling Carras to steal the win on a bogey finish.

Those were just two of a number of reversals posted in the first day of the knockout matches with No. 48 So Whi Kang of Korea upending No. 17 Yealimi Noh, 1-up, and No. 57 Annick Haczkiewicz pulling off a win over No. 8 Rachel Kuehn on the 19th hole.

No. 61 Izzy Pellot of Florida came away with the day’s biggest win by upending fourth seed Caroline Hodge of New York, 3&1.

Top seed Lucy Li, however, lived up to her billing and routed Belinda Hu, 7&6, while No. 2 Paphangkon Tavatanakit of Thailand also posted a 7&6 romp over Aussie Emily Mahar in the event ruled by Princess Superal in 2014.