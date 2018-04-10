Pinays seek to reclaim RSGC crown

Sophia Chabon, Mikha Fortuna and Bernice Ilas set out to re-assert the Philippines domination of the RSGC Junior Amateur Open, which got under way yesterday at the Royal Selangor Golf Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Filipinas ruled the annual event for three years from 2014 behind Abby Arevalo, then amateur Princess Superal and Sam Martirez but Malaysian Liyana Durisic broke the streak with a victory last year, edging Ilas by one.

But Ilas is going all out to get back at Durisic while Chabon and Fortuna hope to bank on good form following a series of stints in the pro circuit back home.

“The girls are in top form with Chabon dishing out a solid performance in a pro event last week. I am confident of their good performance this week,” said The Country Club coach Bong Lopez.

But the ICTSI-backed TCC girls will be in for a tough outing in the premier 18-and-under division with Durisic also aiming to score back-to-back feat and the locals also out to keep the championship at home.

They include Audrey Tan, Julia Talvela, Aishwarya Anpalagan, Nudiana Khalim, Dania Lau and Kelly Yan, among others.