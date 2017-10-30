‘Pineapple pen’ star to serenade Trump on Japan visit

TOKYO: US President Donald Trump will be serenaded with a bizarre hit song about a “pen-pineapple-apple-pen” on his visit to Japan next week. Japan will roll out wacky crooner Pikotaro—whose 45-second “PPAP” ditty went viral last year after being shared by pop star Justin Bieber—when Trump comes to town at the start of an Asian tour, Kyodo News agency reported. The singer, apparently a favorite of Trump’s grandchildren, will attend a dinner hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, government sources told Kyodo. Arabella Kushner, the six-year-old daughter of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, was seen singing along to the tune in a clip shared on Instagram in November by her mother. Trump is also set to play a round of golf with Japanese pro Hideki Matsuyama during his visit.

