Ping to Faeldon: Stop arrogance, hypocrisy

SENATOR Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Friday warned resigned Bureau of Customs (BoC) chief Nicanor Faeldon that he might end up at the Pasay City Jail or Building 14 at the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) if he continued showing arrogance and hypocrisy.

Advertisements

Faeldon is detained in one of the rooms at the Senate parking lot after the Senate blue ribbon committee cited him for contempt on September 12 for refusing to cooperate with the probe of the smuggling of P6.4-billion shabu from China.

Faeldon filed separate ethics complaints against Lacson and Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th on September 18 and September 25, respectively, for maligning his image when they accused him of involvement in the shabu smuggling.

Lacson raised the possibility of Faeldon’s transfer to the Pasay City Jail or at the NBP—the national penitentiary—in a radio interview when he was asked about the fate of Aegis Juris president Arvin Balag, who was also detained at the Senate on October 18 for contempt when he evaded questions of senators on his membership in the fraternity.

Balag is one of the suspects in the death of hazing victim Horacio Castillo 3rd.

High-risk inmates, including drug dealers, are housed at NBP’s Building 14.

Lacson said Faeldon received over P100 million in “welcome gift” from alleged unidentified fixers when he assumed the post of BoC chief.

Faeldon denied the allegation and on October 2 sought the transfer of his ethics case from the Senate Committee on Ethics to the Committee of the Whole.

The ethics panel, however, ruled to hold in abeyance Faeldon’s complaint since he himself does not recognize the Senate blue ribbon committee’s authority to conduct the inquiry into the smuggling of the P6.4-billion shabu.

“Just a little more arrogance and I will route a resolution to transfer him to the city jail,” Lacson said.

“It is okey to be arrogant, but to be a hypocrite. Commissioner Lapena himself received a ‘welcome gift’ offer. And the one who made the offer confirmed that Faeldon indeed received [the money]. And he even has the guts to say that I’m imagining things,” he added.

Lapena is newly-installed Customs chief Isidro Lapena, who used to head the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.