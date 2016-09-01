Pink Floyd exhibition in London to blend music and art

LONDON: The first major retrospective of British prog rock giants Pink Floyd will be held at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum next year, featuring previously unseen concert footage, the museum said Wednesday.

The show will feature 350 exhibits, including instruments, sets, psychedelic prints and objects used for the band’s groundbreaking album covers.

A floating pink pig—a tribute to the cover of the band’s 1977 album “Animals”—could be seen above the museum on Wednesday as it made the announcement.

Museum director Martin Roth said the V and A was well placed to honor a group that “is as recognizable for its unique visual imagery as for its music”.

“Pink Floyd is an impressive and enduring British design story of creative success,” he said.

The museum said the show would be “an immersive, multi-sensory and theatrical journey through Pink Floyd’s extraordinary world”.

“The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains” will run from May 13 to October 1 next year.

It follows the museum’s hugely successful David Bowie retrospective in 2013 which attracted 300,000 visitors in London before embarking on a world tour.

Pink Floyd was set up by four Cambridge University students in 1965 and has sold more than 200 million albums around the world, including 1979’s “The Wall.” AFP

AFP/CC