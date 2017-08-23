Pinnacle joins group of elite real estate firms

Pinnacle Real Estate Consulting Services Inc. has joined the “Leading Real Estate Companies of the World,” the largest global community of high quality, independent real estate companies. Membership in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, or “LeadingRE,” is awarded only to select, market-leading companies that have demonstrated excellence in service delivery and results.

Pinnacle’s local reputation and expertise are backed by its selection as a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a global community of over 550 real estate companies awarded membership based on rigorous standards for service and performance. This distinction ensures that Pinnacle clients are working with exceptional local professionals who also deliver connections to buyers and quality real estate companies across the country and around the world.

“The real estate firm’s strength in the Philippines market is mirrored by its fellow Leading Real Estate Companies of the World members. From London to Beijing to Johannesburg and beyond, Pinnacle is proud to work with the very best companies across the globe. Every five minutes a quality client introduction is made within Leading Real Estate Companies of the World,” the company said in a press statement.

“As a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Pinnacle combines authentic, local expertise with global connections to the highest quality real estate firms worldwide,” it added.

About Pinnacle

Pinnacle Real Estate Consulting (formerly Capital Servicing Advisors Phils. Inc.) provides a full range of services to local and foreign investors, buyers, and real estate lenders. Its primary business lines are real estate asset management and brokerage, real estate closing and advisory services, and non-performing loan (NPL) asset management.

In the field of real estate management, Pinnacle is involved throughout the entire lifecycle of a property from acquisition to disposition.

To support the management of clients’ NPL assets, Pinnacle employs seasoned loan asset managers that provide clients with maximum flexibility, and this is backed up by the company’s cutting-edge loan servicing platform.

Pinnacle also offers an array of pre- and post-closing services including due diligence, title consolidation, payment of property taxes, desktop appraisals, property inspections and custodianship, financing arrangement and referrals, and sales documentation.