Piñol: Agri assured by Palace of one NFA Council seat

Secretary Emmanuel Piñol is banking on a commitment made by the Office of the Cabinet Secretary to allow a Department of Agriculture (DA) representative to participate in decision-making of the inter-agency National Food Authority (NFA) Council.

“I have already talked with Secretary [Leoncio] Evasco, who said he would allow me to sit in the NFA Council,” Piñol told reporters.

According to the DA chief, he would send a letter of intent to rejoin the council on Monday, effective immediately.

“There’s no need to change the composition of the NFA Council through an executive order. There’s also need to appoint me because I just have to signify my intent to rejoin the council,” he said, citing a presidential decree that created the NFA.

Under Presidential Decree 1770, or the National Food Authority Act, the NFA Council should include the heads of the Agriculture, Finance and Trade departments, governor of the Central Bank of the Philippines; chairman of the Development Bank of the Philippines; president of Land Bank of the Philippines; director general of the National Economic and Development Authority; and a farmers representative.

The DA was bumped off the NFA Council after then-President Benigno Aquino 3rd signed Executive Order 165, which transferred the NFA, along with the National Irrigation Administration, the Philippine Coconut Authority and the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority, to the Office of the President.

Meanwhile, Piñol said he has been invited by Evasco to sit in the board of the National Irrigation Administration.