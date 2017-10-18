Pinoy among dead in California wildfire

A Filipino was among the fatalities in the wildfire that engulfed homes in North California.

The Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco reported that the Filipino’s remains were recovered on Oct. 14 in Napa County. The victim has yet to be identified.

“We offer our sincere sympathies and prayers to the family of our kababayan who perished in this horrific fire,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said.

“I have instructed our Consulate General in San Francisco to offer all possible assistance to the family and to continue to closely monitor the welfare of other Filipinos in the affected areas,” he added.

Deputy Consul General Jaime Ramon Ascalon has been in touch with the victim’s family and has offered assistance on the repatriation of the victim’s remains.

“We also continue to communicate with the Filipino community through our social media advisories, and have offered consular assistance to Filipinos affected by the wildfires,” Ascalon said.

Approximately 100,000 people have been evacuated from the fires. More than 11,000 firefighters are currently battling 16 large wildfires that have burned over 86,600 hectares.

The fires have destroyed 5,700 structures and have claimed at least 40 lives.

There are an estimated 13,500 Filipinos living in the Napa, Sonoma, and Yuba counties, which are the areas most affected by the wildfires.

An estimated 4,200 Filipinos live in the other affected counties of Lake, Marin and Mendocino.

Cadaver dogs have been enlisted to help recovery teams find the bodies of victims of the wind-driven fires, which bore down so swiftly that some residents had just minutes to flee their homes.

Officials have said some of the remains found so far in the rubble of gutted homes were just “ash and bone” and identification could take weeks.

Many of the victims have been elderly people in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

California fire officials said they had made good progress fighting the fires over the weekend and a forecast of rain this week could further help their efforts.

with AFP