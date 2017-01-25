Pinoy archers shine in Myanmar meet

The Philippine Archery Team won 12 medals in the 6th Southeast Asian Open Archery Championships on Monday in Yangon, Myanmar.

The Philippines bagged six gold, four silver and two bronze medals at the end of the five-day tournament. Filipino archers pit their skills against participants from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, guest team Hong Kong and host Myanmar.

New recruit Kareel Meer Hongitan copped four gold medals in the recurve division. She ruled the women’s qualification round, women’s Olympic round, women’s team event and the mixed team category with Florante Matan as her partner.

Mary Queen Ybanez won silver and Nicole Marie Tagle bronze in the finals of the women’s Olympic round.

In the compound division, Former recurve champion Rachelle Anne Dela Cruz, using her new bow, won the gold in the qualification round. She also won silver in the team and mixed team events with Paul Marton Dela Cruz.

Paul Dela Cruz, meanwhile, bagged one gold and one bronze in the men’s qualification and team events, respectively.

“This is the effort of all the archers and the coaching staff, and basing on this tournament we are encouraged to train more,” said World Archery Philippines (WAP) Secretary General Rosendo Sombrio in an interview on Tuesday.

Sombrio said they have already evaluated the archers’ performance during the meet for the purpose of improving their training upon their return to the country.

The other members of the team are Gabriel Moreno, Flor Matan, Syd Fraginal, Allen Raquipo, Nicole Tagle, Jennifer Chan, Niron Concepcion, Joseph Bague, and Andrea Robles.

The WAP archers will soon prepare for the national archery championships slated in February in Cebu.