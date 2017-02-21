Pinoy ‘bangkeros’ ready for Manila Bay Seasports Festival

The 2017 Manila Bay Seasports Festival has announced that the registration for entries begins on February 21.

The competition that will happen on March 18 and 19, is open to rowing clubs, student groups, and even pro athletes.

The 2017 edition of the festival will feature mixed team championships for the Dragon Boat race while stock and formula races will showcase the motorized banca competitions. The Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC) and the City of Manila, in cooperation with the Philippine Coast Guard, are the presentors of the annual summer event.

The MBC and its partners have set aside over half a million-peso worth of prizes for all race divisions.

Registration is on first-come, first-served basis. For details contact 09152427426.