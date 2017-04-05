Pinoy boxers post early wins in King’s Cup

Middleweight Eumir Felix Marcial and five other Filipino boxers triumphed in their preliminary bouts in the King’s Cup boxing tournament on Tuesday at the Queen Sirikit Sports Complex in Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani Province in Thailand.

The 2015 Southeast Asian Games Marcial, 21, scored a technical knockout win over Japanese Ren Umemura to advance to the quarterfinals.

Joel Bacho scored a 3-1 win over Cuban World Series of Boxing (WSB) and AIBA Pro Boxing (APB) veteran Arisnoidys Despaigne in the welterweight class.

James Palicte blasted Patrick McLaughlin of Australia via technical knockout in the second round to move also to the second round.

Ian Clark Bautista posted a 5-0 win over Juhyeon Chloe of Korea in flyweight class while Mario Fernandez also scored 5-0 win over India’s Hussam Uddin Mohammed in bantamweight class.

Carlo Paalam also scored 5-0 win over Australian Alex Winwood in his first match but lost to Rio Olympics Gold Medalist and 2016 AIBA Boxer of the Year Dusmatov Hasanboy of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

JOSEF T. RAMOS