Pinoy cyclists press on in 2016 Jelajah Malaysia

Filipino cyclist Rustom Lim and Spanish teammate Edgar Nieto ranked second and third after the first stage of the 2016 Jelajah Malaysia on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 23-year old former Asian Junior Championship bronze medalist Lim and Nieto, who both represent the 7-Eleven Sava Road Bike Philippines, crossed the finish line 18 seconds behind frontrunner Iranian Rahim Emami of Pishgaman Giant Team.

Emami clocked in four hours, 44 minutes and five seconds in the 206.5-kilometer race.

Another member of 7-Eleven Sava Road Bike Philippines is Jesse Ewart of Australia who finished fifth overall—one minute and 13 seconds behind the stage winner.

The 2-3 finish of Lim and Nieto, and the fifth spot finish of Ewart helped the Philippines took the top spot in the Team Classification with three minutes and 37 seconds lead over second placer Pishgaman Giant.

The Jelajah Malaysia is an annual professional road bicycle race being held in the country since 1963.

The tournament, which is a men’s only competition in seven stages, is a UCI (International Cycling Union) Asia Tour and classified by the world cycling body as a 2.2 category race.

Jelajah Malaysia is the final race of the 7-Eleven Sava Road Bike Philippines for this year.