Pinoy given top post by UK-based music distribution company 

After seeing his name appeared on LinkedIn, a U.K.-based online music distribution company hired a Filipino music industry executive to become country manager for the Philippines.

Jinno Mina, who previously worked for various labels with international mother companies, is now at the helm of Ditto Music Philippines which already set up an office in Bonifacio Global City area.

He shared how his break came, “I was told that my now-bosses saw my name appeared on LinkedIn when they typed ‘A and R Manila’. It may have helped that I’ve been around working for international labels.”

The digital music brand which puts content in various music streaming platforms was established by entrepreneurs Matt and Lee Parsons in 2006. The Manila branch was launched last April 25 at Johnny Be Good Bistro in Makati.

Prior to this, it had already been established in the US, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, India, and Australia.

Mina had long professional stints as an A&R executive for Sony-BMG, Sony Music, Ivory Music, and Warner Music Philippines. He used to be a guitar player for a blues band.

For his current position, Mina explained, “Ditto is offering label services to its subscribers. We’ve simplified the user-experience of our website by taking care of the process of putting out the music of recording artists.”

Mina added that users may either choose the free limited use of account or pay P249 per year for unlimited releases per recording. An artist making use of the platform in this way gets 100 percent of royalties.

Apart from the subscription service, Ditto also signed talents including top act Silent Sanctuary, currently the most streamed band in the Philippines, which means the company gets a cut from the artists’ royalties in exchange of considerable push of their music to different media.

He cleared though, “Ditto is not a record label but a distribution company. We’re here to say that there’s money to be made in releasing records. Artist earnings can come from streaming.”

Mina pointed out that the Philippines has become a regional hub that is why setting up an office in Manila proved viable. For one, this country is the no. 1 Spotify market in Asia.

For the fact that he got his latest career break by way of an online service, Mina argued, “It’s destiny and digital technology is helping make things happen.”

LinkedIn is categorized as business and employment-oriented service operating via websites and mobile apps. It was launched in 2003 and mainly used for professional networking. It is said to have more than 500 million members.