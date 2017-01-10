Pinoy jins bag 7 medals in US tourney

Three veteran Filipino jins copped two gold, three silver and two bronze medals in the prestigious World Tae kwon do President’s Cup held recently in Portland, Oregon.

Michael Bugarin led the charge of the Philippines by snaring one gold in men’s kyorugi (sparring) and one bronze in men’s individual poomsae (form) while Angelito Ong and Rebecca Ong contributed medals in their respective events.

Angelito pocketed gold in the men’s team poomsae event with Ryu Chong Hwan and Minki Seong then connived with his wife Rebecca, in winning the silver medal in the pair poomsae category.

He also earned a bronze in the men’s poomsae division.

For her part, Rebecca chipped in one silver in the women’s individual poomsae event.

“It was a great campaign. We landed second place (in pair) in the tournament against strong teams. It’s such a great experience; it gives us more opportunity to practice harder. Can’t wait to share with our students the experience we have gained in this prestigious event,” said Angelito, who manages a tae kwon do camp that trains young jins for future international competitions.

Recently, his Ong Tae kwon do Team bagged a number of medals in the Chicago Open Games held in Illinois.

Meanwhile, Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kirstie Elaine Alora is ranked 27th in the world based on the 2017 ranking released by the World Tae kwon do Federation. She has 45.29 points.

Mexican Maria Espinoza, who defeated Alora in the first round of tae kwon do competitions in the 2016 Olympic Games held in Brazil, holds the No. 1 spot followed by Milica Mandic of Serbia and Iva Rados of Croatia.

Asian Championships gold medalist Pauline Louise Lopez is at 56th with 27.84 points with Taiwanese Huang Yun-wen, Egyptian Radwa Abdelkader and Croatian Ana Zaninovic occupying the top three positions.