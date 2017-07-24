Pinoy junior chess team bags 7 medals in Asian Schools meet

The junior chess team claimed three gold, three silver and one bronze medals in the ongoing 13th Asian Schools Chess Championship being held at the Liaohe Art Museum in Panjin, China.

Al-Basher Buto delivered the country’s first gold by topping the boys’ 7-under via an impressive seven-game sweep in the rapid competition.

He defeated Kavin Mohan of Malaysia in the first round, Chen Zhiyuan of China in second, Hou Yixuan of China in third, Aditya Kunal Patil of India in fourth, Yuruultei Batbaatar of Mongolia in fifth, Soronzonbold Buyantogtokh of Mongolia in sixth and Wang Yinuo of China in seventh.

Woman FIDE Master Allaney Jia Doroy also had a flawless campaign to capture the girls’ 17-under gold medal.

Doroy scored a perfect 7-0 record, scoring victories over Taiwanese Hwang Chyi and Chen Chi, Chinese Liu Xinyu and Menjia Yi, Indian Samantha Edithso, Malaysia Ho Chen Ee, and Sri Lankang Herath Uthpala Shanika.

The third gold was delivered by Jerlyn Mae San Diego in the girls’ 13-under, earning six points on five wins and two draws in the event sanctioned by the International Chess Federation.

San Diego beat Kenzhebaeva Ademi of Kyrgyzstan, Natalie Liuviann of Indonesia, Mamurova Dilrabokhon of Uzbekistan, Wang Zihan of Taiwan and Cai Boheng of China then split the point with Tsozolmaa Nanjid of Mongolia and Choksy Anaisha of Sri Lanka.

Daniel Quizon (boys’ 13-under, six points), Stephen Rome Pangilinan (boys’ 17-under, six points) and Kyle Joy Mordido (girls’ 15-under, six points) added one silver each while Gal Brien Palasigue (boys’ 15-under, five points) chipped in one bronze.

The Filipino woodpushers gun for more medals in the ongoing standard chess event.