Pinoy masters brace for 2017 World 8-Ball Series

A contingent of Filipino cue masters led by former world champion Dennis Orcollo will see action in the prestigious 2017 World 8-Ball Series – a tournament sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) next year.

The tournament is a three-leg series beginning with the first leg on January 14 to 17. The second leg was set on April 4 to 7 and the third on July 12 to 15.

All leg winners will compete in the final showdown on September 27 to October 1.

Orcollo has been doing well in 8-ball events after winning the 2011 WPA World Eight-Ball Championship in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

He also won a gold medal in the 2011 Southeast Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia and ruled the 2015 US Open 8-Ball Championship.

Besides Orcollo, the other Filipino 8-ball champions are Ronnnie Alcano in the 2007 edition and legendary Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes in 2004

Reyes also got three PBT World Eight-Ball Championship titles in 2000, 1996 and 1995.

“The World Pool-Billiard Association is delighted to announce that a decision has been made to sanction the 2017 World 8-Ball Series that will be promoted and organized by leading professional player and former world champion, Darren Appleton,” according to WPA President Ian Anderson in a statement.

“This is a great initiative shown by a leading player trying to promote the sport through some extra effort. Promoting tournaments is often a thankless task, but Darren has been around long enough to be aware of this. I’m confident that Darren will get tremendous support as his events have a great format and he is most highly respected by his peers. If having the WPA involved to help increase the appeal of these events, then we’re happy to do so,” he said.

The WPA will award ranking points equivalent to WPA member events for each of the main rounds, the statement added.

The tournament is expected to draw huge names including world champions Chang Jung-lin of Taiwan, Karl Boyes of England, Ralf Souquet of Germany, Wu Chia-Ching of China, and Shane Van Boening of US.

