Monday, September 4, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»Pinoy masters ready for World Pool Series

    Pinoy masters ready for World Pool Series

    0
    By on Sports
    Share
    Email
    Shares 0

    After the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, Filipino cue masters shift their focus on the prestigious World Pool Series Grand Finale – Predator World Series Championship slated on September 28 to October 1 at the Steinway Billiards in Astoria, New York.

    SEA Games medalists Carlo Biado, Dennis Orcollo and Warren Kiamco will be leading the squad in the world meet which offers a total prize fund of $85,000 with the champion taking home $14,000 and the runner-up receiving $8,000 consolation purse.

    Biado is fresh from winning the gold medal in the men’s 9-ball pool singles of the SEA Games held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where he defeated Vietnamese Duong Quoc Hoang in the finals, 9-5.

    Prior to that, Biado also claimed the country’s first-ever gold medal in the 2017 World Games held in Wraclow, Poland.

    Biado outclassed Jayson Shaw of Great Britain in the championship round via an 11-7 decision.

    Orcollo and Kiamco, on the other hand, bagged the silver in the men’s 9-ball pool doubles.

    Orcollo has so far earned eight major titles this year including the Derby City Classic Master of the Table and the Derby City Classic 9-Ball Division while Kiamco has two titles including the West Coast 9-Ball Pro Challenge in July.

    Also expected to join the team are 2017 World Pool Series -Molinari Players Championship runner-up Lee Vann Corteza, 2017 US Open 8-Ball Championship winner Alex Pagulayan, 2017 Chinook Winds Open 8-Ball titlist Roberto Gomez and legendary cue master Francisco “Django” Bustamante.

    After the Predator World Series Championship, a side event dubbed as the Highrock Challenge Championship will be held at the same venue.

    The winner in the side event gets $4,000 and the runner-up will receive $2,000.

    Share
    Email
    Shares 0
    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.