Pinoy masters ready for World Pool Series

After the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, Filipino cue masters shift their focus on the prestigious World Pool Series Grand Finale – Predator World Series Championship slated on September 28 to October 1 at the Steinway Billiards in Astoria, New York.

SEA Games medalists Carlo Biado, Dennis Orcollo and Warren Kiamco will be leading the squad in the world meet which offers a total prize fund of $85,000 with the champion taking home $14,000 and the runner-up receiving $8,000 consolation purse.

Biado is fresh from winning the gold medal in the men’s 9-ball pool singles of the SEA Games held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where he defeated Vietnamese Duong Quoc Hoang in the finals, 9-5.

Prior to that, Biado also claimed the country’s first-ever gold medal in the 2017 World Games held in Wraclow, Poland.

Biado outclassed Jayson Shaw of Great Britain in the championship round via an 11-7 decision.

Orcollo and Kiamco, on the other hand, bagged the silver in the men’s 9-ball pool doubles.

Orcollo has so far earned eight major titles this year including the Derby City Classic Master of the Table and the Derby City Classic 9-Ball Division while Kiamco has two titles including the West Coast 9-Ball Pro Challenge in July.

Also expected to join the team are 2017 World Pool Series -Molinari Players Championship runner-up Lee Vann Corteza, 2017 US Open 8-Ball Championship winner Alex Pagulayan, 2017 Chinook Winds Open 8-Ball titlist Roberto Gomez and legendary cue master Francisco “Django” Bustamante.

After the Predator World Series Championship, a side event dubbed as the Highrock Challenge Championship will be held at the same venue.

The winner in the side event gets $4,000 and the runner-up will receive $2,000.