Pinoy MMA fighter Donayre wants to end losing spell

Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Vaugh Donayre aims to halt his four-fight losing skid when he face Dutch-Indonesian Vincent Latoel in ONE: Quest for Power on January 14 at the Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Donayre, 37, of Cebu City lost by submission in the third round of his fight against Singaporean sensation Amir Khan in November last year.

He also lost his debut fight versus Mohammed Walidin in August 2014. He absorbed two more losses from Peter David of Malaysia in October 2014 and against ONE featherweight world champion Honorio Banartio in April 2016.

“I need this win. I can’t lose forever. It feels like I’ve been losing forever already. But this is my chance to prove that there is a light at the end of tunnel. No one stays on the losing side,” said Donayre in a statement sent to The Manila Times.

After his defeat against Khan, Donayre trained feverishly and asked the organizers for an immediate fight.

“It’s not surprising that I have this fight. I asked for another fight immediately right after the bout against Amir Khan in November. Even if I win or lose, I will fight again anytime,” he added.

“I am continuing my career as an MMA fighter because I love this sport. It keeps me alive. Moreover, this is what I live for. Setbacks don’t matter because I love what I do. That’s why I do it.”

Donayre said he is motivated enough to win this time.

“I am motivated to win this fight. I want to secure my first win in ONE Championship. That’s my goal. It keeps me focused and driven for this fight,” he concluded.