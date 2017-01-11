Pinoy netter Huey, Mirnyi exit ASB Classic doubles

Filipino Treat Huey and Belarusian Max Mirnyi bowed out of contention in the ASB Classic doubles held in Auckland, New Zealand.

The top-seeded tandem of Huey and Mirnyi was ousted by the unranked pair of Leander Paes of India and Andre Sa of Brazil, 6-7 (3), 3-6, in the opening round.

Huey and Mirnyi aim to bounce back in the 2017 Australian Open doubles beginning on January 16 in Melbourne.

Last year, Huey and Mirnyi had a colorful run in Grand Slam events. They reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open (losing to Daniel Nestor of Canada and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic, 4-6, 4-6) and semifinals in the Wimbledon Championship (bowing to Herbert and Mahut in five sets, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 4-6).

Huey and Mirnyi made it to the third round of the French Open and first round of the US Open.

Huey and Slovenian partner Andeja Klepac were also semifinalists in the Australian Open mixed doubles.

Huey’s dream of booking a first finals stint in a Grand Slam event was foiled when he and Klepac succumbed to Tecau and American Coco Vandeweghe.

Before flying to Melbourne, Huey had a warmup tournament in New Zealand where he competed in the singles qualifying stage but lost to Canadian Steven Diez, 5-7, 2-6.