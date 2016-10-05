Pinoy pug Tabugon to fight in Mexico

DAVAO CITY: Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) super flyweight champion Raymond “Tornado” Tabugon of General Santos City is in Mexico to face former world champion, Mexican Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada, on October 8 at the Estadio Francisco León García in Puerto Penasco, Sonora, Mexico.

Tabugon and his team arrived Tuesday via Los Angeles, California, according to his manager Jim Claude Manangquil, chief executive officer of the Sanman Promotions.

Tabugon, also a former International Boxing Organization intercontinental light flyweight title-holder, has a record of 18 wins with eight knockouts, five losses and one draw.

Estrada, a former WBA super world flyweight and WBO world flyweight champion, is toting a record of 33 wins with 22 knockouts and only two losses.

The 25-year-old Tabugon, however, is coming from a fifth round technical knockout loss against Makazole Tete in their battle for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental super flyweight crown held last July 29 at the Orient Theatre, East London in Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Tabugon last won against Renante Suacasa by a sixth round TKO win to capture the PBF super flyweight title last March 8 in T’boli, South Cotabato.

