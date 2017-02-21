Pinoy skater Martinez shines in 4CC

Twenty year-old Michael Martinez of the Philippines became the highest-ranking Southeast Asian skater in the competition as he finished14th in the men’s singles category of the ISU Four Continents Championships (4CC) held in Gangneung, South Korea from February 14 to 19.

Martinez pulled off his season’s best with a total score of 214.5 with individual scores of 72.47 in the short program and 141.68 in free skating—placing him 14th out of 26 international figure skaters that represented Asia, USA, Oceana, and Africa.

Serving as the figure skating test event for the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, categories from the 2017 4CC include men’s singles, ladies’ singles, pair skating, and ice dancing and had a total of 111 athletes competing for the title of Four Continents Champion.

After the 4CC, Martinez is set to compete with other Philippine figure skaters such as Jules Alpe and Samantha Cabiles in the 2017 Asian Winter Games from February 18 to 26, the upcoming 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur on August 19 to 25 and at the World Championships in Helsinki, Finland from March 29 to April 2, 2017.

To see the full list of winners from the recently concluded 4CC, visit: www.isuresults.com/results/season1617.