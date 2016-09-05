Pinoy soft tennis players win four medals in Korea

The Philippines, represented by a selection from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), won four medals in the recently concluded Korea University Soft Tennis Championships in Suchang, South Korea.

Princess Catindig of San Beda College (SBC) and Ana Saguiped of the University of Perpetual Help Systems Dalta (UPHSD) scored a 5-2 victory over Park Chu Yong and Yang Yob Bin of Dankook University and went on to beat Kim Hyo Em and Kim Su Yuong of Dan Hu University, 5-1, to reach the women’s doubles finals played on the red claycourts inside the Suchang Sports Complex.

But the Filipina tandem found a strong challenge from Nagai Rika and Uehare Yuka of Japan’s Waseda University and lost the championship match, 2-5.

In the other doubles match, SBC’s Alyanna Viloria and Guia Arzaga defeated Kim Hyo Em and Kim Su Yuong, 5-3, to settle for the bronze.

In the singles division, Saguiped lost to eventual gold medalist Nagai Rika to clinch the bronze medal while Catindig also took the bronze after losing to Uehere Yuka, 0-4.

In the men’s team event, UPHSD’s Mikoff Manduriao and San Beda’s Arjay Canoza and Caloy Ramiscal failed to make the knockout stage following a 1-2 win-loss record in the round-robin preliminaries. The Filipino pair’s win was over Kongju National University.

Korea University Soft Tennis president Dr. Kim Chang Lim and newly-appointed Korea Soft Tennis vice president Kim Hun Soo handed out the medals during the awarding ceremony.

The Philippine team’s participation in the tournament was supported by patron Dr Antonio L. Tamayo, the Philippine Olympic Committee, soft tennis association head Jeff Tamayo and the Philippine Sports Commission under chairman William Ramirez.

